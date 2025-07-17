DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Thousands of WPTV viewers have been reacting to and commenting on our Facebook post about the city of Boynton Beach removing an LGBTQ+ mural and coloring over it in black paint.

It's caused a lot of debate online, with many of you wondering, 'Why?'

WATCH: Residents react to Pride mural being removed

Will Pride mural at this Delray Beach intersection be removed?

WPTV learned from Boynton Beach city officials that the change follows a statewide mandate to abide by road-marking regulations to improve safety.

Failure to remove the murals could cost cities state funding.

WPTV's Joel Lopez has been working to find answers on why murals at intersections and roadways may soon be a thing of the past, and if similar murals like one in Delray Beach may be removed.

"I think it's ludicrous that someone would even think about covering up something that means so much to so many people, and I would say that most people are very accepting of it," said Diane Johnson, who lived in Delray Beach for 16 years.

The mural in Delray Beach was unveiled in 2021 and has been host to multiple Pride events and celebrations of inclusivity.

Boynton Beach City removes Pride intersection to comply with 'transportation mandates' Audra Schroeder

WPTV gave voice to Pride-goers amidst proposals in legislation that pushed to charge parents with a felony and possibly strip them of parental rights if they take their child to drag shows.

"I'm proud to have the intersection representing our community and it lets me know that it's an inclusive city and safe and I feel comfortable," said Delray Beach business owner Gus Enos.

The mural is located in the Pineapple Grove Arts District, along NE 1st Street and NE 2nd Avenue, where not everyone is in favor of keeping it.

WATCH: 'Roads are for safety, not political messages or artwork,' U.S. Department of Transportation says

FDOT orders cities to remove 'asphalt art' or risk losing funding

"I think it's very inclusive to one demographic when they could've painted the American flag that would've included everybody. That's just my opinion, not that I'm against it," said resident Justin Ragazzine. "Nobody is against what they do but throwing it in everybody's face I think is where I think everybody is getting fatigued."

WPTV spoke with Delray Beach Mayor Tom Carney and Vice Mayor Rob Long on the phone, who said the conversation to remove the mural has not been presented.

Carney said the city does work to comply with state and federal regulations. Long expressed the importance of representation in the city and the requirements for city roads vs state roads.

A letter by the Florida Department of Transportation states, "permission to allow non-compliant traffic control devices or pavement markings to remain may be granted at the Department's discretion, if the public agency is able to demonstrate a good cause for doing so."

The controversial murals have led to vandalism over the years.

In 2022 in Delray Beach, Alexander Jerich, a then a 20 year old, pleaded guilty to felony criminal mischief and reckless driving after leaving marks on the intersection shortly after it was unveiled.

Last year, Dylan Brewer was arrested for felony criminal mischief and reckless driving after surveillance video showed a pickup truck, with a flag flying from the back of the vehicle, performing burnouts over the crosswalk.

This week Delray Beach police posted on Facebook for help finding a truck driver caught on surveillance video last month doing two 'intentional burnouts' at the pride intersection.

WPTV has also reported on similar acts in Boynton Beach.

In 2023, a motorcyclist was caught on surveillance video leaving three tire marks over the Boynton Beach mural.

That person was never caught; the mural was later restored.

"Right away people were trying to destroy it," said Barbara Shore, who lives next to the former Boynton Beach Pride mural and has noticed the tension it created. "People peeling rubber, with their cars, screeching tires trying to desecrate it."

The mural was covered with black paint on Wednesday, and on Thursday that layer appeared to be wearing off as colors of the mural could be seen resurfacing.

"It's a little messy, I thought it looked fine either way," said Shore, who said she's neutral on the debate and simply wants a clean intersection. "A lot of opinions, strong opinions, either way on that."

