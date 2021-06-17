Delray Beach shooting latest incident of gun violence in southern Palm Beach County

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — A fatal shooting outside a McDonald's on Linton Boulevard is the second this week in Delray Beach and the third in less than a month.

It also comes after a series of other shootings in southern Palm Beach County in the last few weeks.

Jan Johnson was at the McDonald's when he said he saw two people get into a fight before one man shot the other and drove away.

Delray Beach police spokesman Ted White said police were reviewing surveillance video and following up on several leads.

WPTV Police investigate a fatal shooting outside a McDonald's on Linton Boulevard, June 17, 2021, in Delray Beach, Fla.

The shooting is one of three Delray Beach police are investigating in the last three weeks.

Matt Strazza lives near the McDonald's and a shooting at a nearby apartment complex.

"This is getting a little too much," he told WPTV.

Police said another shooting occurred May 29 near Southwest 11th Avenue and Southwest Third Street.

Strazza said he has a family member who lives near Wednesday's shooting in Boca Raton, just south of Delray Beach.

WPTV Police search for a gunman after a shooting, June 16, 2021, in Boca Raton, Fla.

Boca Raton police are investigating another shooting that left one dead and another injured June 6 on North Dixie Highway near Camino Real.

Then there was a shooting on Interstate 95 in or near Boynton Beach that killed one man and wounded three other people.

"After the pandemic happened, this is all increasing more," Strazza said.

Anyone with information related to any of the recent shootings is asked to call police.