Man in critical condition following shooting in Delray Beach

Posted at 8:13 PM, Jun 14, 2021
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — One man is in critical condition following a shooting in Delray Beach Monday evening.

The shooting occurred in the 1900 block of Linton Lake Drive.

According to Delray Beach police, the man was shot multiple times and the shooter fled the scene.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call police.

