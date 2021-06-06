1 dead, 1 injured in Boca Raton shooting

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Boca Raton police are investigating a fatal shooting that killed one person and injured another.

Police were called to a report of shots fired at 1350 N. Dixie Highway about 1:45 p.m. Sunday.

Officers located two male victims suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

One of them died at the scene. The other victim was taken to Delray Medical Center.

There is no word on the condition of the surviving victim.

Police said a group of people were hanging out in front of a residence when a vehicle pulled up. An argument began between one of the occupants of the vehicle and one of the people from the group, who knew other.

A fight ensued and someone shot one of the males, as well as a bystander.

The shooter then fled in what is described as a gray older model vehicle.

Detectives were interviewing witnesses and gathering evidence.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to please contact Detective Scott Hanley at 561-338-1344.