1 dead, 3 wounded in drive-by shooting on Interstate 95

Victims drive to Bethesda Hospital East for help
Deputies are investigating after a shooting on Interstate 95 in or near Boynton Beach that left one man dead and three other people wounded.
Posted at 3:25 PM, Jun 14, 2021
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — One man is dead and three other people have been wounded in a drive-by shooting Monday on Interstate 95, Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Teri Barbera said.

Deputies were notified by the Florida Highway Patrol about a shooting that occurred in the southbound lanes of I-95 in or near Boynton Beach just after 12:30 p.m.

The victims, who were traveling in a burgundy Lexus, were wounded by gunfire from another vehicle while traveling south along I-95, Barbera said.

They then drove to Bethesda Hospital East for help.

Boynton Beach police investigate after burgundy Lexus with bullet holes in it arrives at Bethesda Hospital East
Police investigate after a burgundy Lexus with four shooting victims inside arrives at Bethesda Hospital East in Boynton Beach, Fla. Deputies say one man was killed and three others were wounded in a shooting along Interstate 95.

One man was pronounced dead upon arrival, while three other adults were being treated for their injuries, Barbera said. They were expected to survive.

A motive for the shooting wasn't immediately known.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated. Watch WPTV NewsChannel 5 and refresh this page for the latest information.

