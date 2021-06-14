1 dead, 3 wounded in drive-by shooting on Interstate 95

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — One man is dead and three other people have been wounded in a drive-by shooting Monday on Interstate 95, Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Teri Barbera said.

Deputies were notified by the Florida Highway Patrol about a shooting that occurred in the southbound lanes of I-95 in or near Boynton Beach just after 12:30 p.m.

The victims, who were traveling in a burgundy Lexus, were wounded by gunfire from another vehicle while traveling south along I-95, Barbera said.

They then drove to Bethesda Hospital East for help.

Alex Hagen/WPTV Police investigate after a burgundy Lexus with four shooting victims inside arrives at Bethesda Hospital East in Boynton Beach, Fla. Deputies say one man was killed and three others were wounded in a shooting along Interstate 95.

One man was pronounced dead upon arrival, while three other adults were being treated for their injuries, Barbera said. They were expected to survive.

A motive for the shooting wasn't immediately known.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated. Watch WPTV NewsChannel 5 and refresh this page for the latest information.