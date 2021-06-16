Watch
NewsRegion S Palm Beach CountyBoca Raton

Actions

Gunman in custody following Boca Raton shooting, police say

Police: Victim shot in leg, taken to hospital
items.[0].videoTitle
Two men in custody following Boca Raton shooting
Boca Raton police investigate a shooting in the 7000 block of Northwest 3rd Avenue on June 16, 2021.jpg
Boca Raton police investigate a shooting in the 7000 block of Northwest 3rd Avenue on June 16, 2021 (1).jpg
Posted at 11:48 AM, Jun 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-16 13:26:58-04

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Boca Raton police say a gunman is in custody following a shooting on Wednesday morning.

Police tweeted around 11:45 a.m. the shooting happened in the 7000 block of Northwest 3rd Avenue, inside the Boca Lake Estates community.

WPTV Chopper 5 flew over the scene and spotted a shirtless man in black shorts sitting on the ground in handcuffs, surrounded by several police officers. A second man wearing a blue shirt was also sitting nearby on the ground in handcuffs.

WATCH CHOPPER 5 VIDEO:

2 men in custody following Boca Raton shooting

Police said around 12:45 p.m. that the shooter is in custody.

Aerial video from WPTV Chopper 5 showed a massive law enforcement response at the complex, including multiple officers in tactical gear.

A Boca Raton Police Department spokeswoman said the victim was shot in the leg and taken to the hospital.

No other details have been released.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
'WPTV Weekdays 4:30-7:00 AM' sidebar graphic

Start Your Morning Right