Man found shot to death outside McDonald's in Delray Beach

Police investigate fatal shooting at Linton Boulevard location
Police say a man was found dead with a gunshot wound Thursday morning in Delray Beach.
scene of shooting outside McDonald's in Delray Beach, June 17, 2021
Posted at 5:25 AM, Jun 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-17 09:53:55-04

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — A man was found shot to death Thursday morning outside a McDonald's in Delray Beach, police said.

The victim was found about 2:30 a.m. at the McDonald's at 1220 Linton Blvd. near Waterford Place.

Police said the man died at the scene.

Investigators haven't released any further information.

Several evidence markers could be seen by a screen surrounding a body in the street.

This is a developing story. Stay with WPTV for updates.

