Could Boynton Beach boat ramp at Harvey E. Oyer Jr. Park be sold to developers?

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — For more than a week we’ve brought you stories about the effort to save Jonathan Dickinson State Park from future developmentand WPTV is digging into what other parks may be at risk.

According to City Commissioner Thomas Turkin, a grant by the Florida Inland Navigation District protects Harvey E. Oyer Jr. Park from major development.

But Turkin said City Manager Dan Dugger and City Attorney Shawna Lamba discovered the grant will only protect the park for about 15 more years, and could then be sold to developers.

"After that, there is no mechanism to protect that. So, all it takes is one commission or one body long after we're gone that maybe sees an opportunity from a private entity," said Turkin, "then we lose one of our most popular and gracious parks."

Currently, the park is mostly used for it's public boat ramp access.

"It's 1,000% crucial, it's my whole business," said Barry Shoemaker, a charter boat captain. "With the limited number of commercial marinas, only one in this area, it's what we have here to where we can pick our clients up with permission, and continue to deliver the services that we do."

The property sits east of Federal Highway, South of Gateway Boulevard, directly across the Intracoastal from the Boynton Inlet, which is the quickest access for those trying to get their boats to the ocean.

"Not only that, but you see the fire department in here with the rescue boats, you see the county sheriff's over here, you watch customs and border. Everybody else bring their big rafts and use it," said Shoemaker. "It also can save a life when something happens on that beach."

"I would have to go all the way to Singer Island. Right here it's so close, it's so convenient and it's not congested," said Nadim Hamdan, who is a boater that opposes development. "There's so much development already. People need places to go to have some peace."

That's why Turkin has proposed adding a restrictive deed covenant to the property, which would protect the park from restaurants, hotels or residential development.

It would only allow smaller structures like concession or tackle shops, that are intended to benefit the boaters, as well as permanently preserving public access to the boat ramps.

"This is a moment where we see a vulnerability, where we can take action now to protect the park from future generations," said Turkin.

Currently there's only three structures at Harvey Oyer Park— a U.S. Coast Guard Communication Center, bathrooms with a pavilion, and a structure at the entrance that Turkin said used to be a guard house where they used to sell tackle supplies years ago.

"I see the potential for a really nice restaurant, hotel," said tourists Lori Tworzydlo visiting from New Jersey.

She's visiting her son who lives in the area, and said development could attract more visitors to Boynton Beach.

Tworzydlo said waterfront property is priceless and understands that locals may rely on the resources the boat ramps provide.

"For you, what would be the compromise here?" asked WPTV reporter Joel Lopez.

"I think a smaller restaurant, keep the marina," said Tworzydlo. "It doesn't have to always be the massive hotel with all the amenities."

The city is drafting up final details on the proposal which commissioners will then vote on in the next couple of months.

