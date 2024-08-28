Just what can be done to preserve land? Here's what Indian River County is doing

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. — Many of you have reached out to us in recent days wanting answers about just what can be done to preserve land.

In Indian River County, a system's been in place for years, one that's been acquiring lands, looking to protect a variety of areas and resources.

Indian River County has a history of conserving land thanks in part to a project in place since the 1990s.

"To protect Indian River County, nice pieces of property to keep in conservation. To have wildlife, to have parks, walking trails," Environmental Lands Acquisition Panel liaison Joe Earman said.

Earman said the Indian River County commissioners were ahead of the issue. In part focusing on land conservation and guarding against over-development.

"We need to protect conservation land, so we don't get overdeveloped in Indian River County, so people can go out and see alligators and blue herons," he said.

The county just recently took out a $50 million bond to purchase more land.

"Back in 2022 when we put this up for adoption, it was almost 80% of Indian River County voters voted for it," Earman said.

Nearby counties are keeping a watch on Indian River County's approach.

"I’ve been asked by a couple of St. Lucie County commissioners about hey how did you get 80% of voters to approve $50 million," he said.

Earman said the proof is in places like Oslo Riverfront and the 12,000 acres purchased and conserved over the years.

You can submit places where you believe the county should conserve by going to their website.

The ELAP panel will see if the land meets the criteria and if the owner is willing to sell.

