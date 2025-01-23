Suspect arrested after shooting at Gardens Mall sentenced to more than 15 years in prison

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — A man who pleaded guilty to charges related to a shooting at the Gardens Mall last February learned his fate Thursday in a Fort Pierce federal courtroom.

Judge Aileen Cannon sentenced Kamarcio Antonio Mitchell, 29, of West Palm Beach to just under 16 years in federal prison.

WATCH BELOW: "Screams of terror" heard during Gardens Mall shooting last year

'Screams of terror' heard during Gardens mall shooting

The shooting on Valentine's Day caused a mass panic and evacuation at the mall.

WPTV had breaking news coverage for much of the afternoon on the day of the shooting and has closely covered this case.

Devon Graham, 29, of Riviera Beach, who police identified as the shooter, and Mitchell were arrested following the incident.

Investigators said Graham shot at Mitchell five times after Mitchell approached Graham with a gun inside the mall. Mitchell was hit at least once and treated at a local hospital.

Mitchell, who has an extensive criminal history, pleaded guilty in August to possession of a firearm and ammunition as a convicted felon and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl.

He appeared in court Thursday in shackles with his head mainly down, only spoke once, telling Cannon "I accept full responsibility and I am sorry to the community."

Neither the defense nor the prosecution in the case agreed to speak with WPTV after the sentencing.

Cannon ruled when Mitchell is out of prison he will be on supervised probation for three years.

Graham was sentenced in October to 12 years in prison by Cannon.

WPTV reporter Kayla McDermott spoke with Graham's attorney, Greg Morse, about the case.

"It is an interesting fact that the person that was alleged to have shot Mr. Mitchell received a lower sentence," Morse said.

