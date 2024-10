Devon Graham, one of two men convicted of firearms offenses in the 2024 Valentine's Day shooting at Gardens Mall, has been sentenced to 12 years.

WPTV's Kate Hussey was at the sentencing. Graham read a letter in court saying he "made a huge mistake" and took full responsibility.

He was surrounded by family members in court, some cried when he was sentenced.

Twelve years was agreed upon by both prosecution and defense.

