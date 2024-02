WATCH LIVE COVERAGE BELOW:

There was a heavy police presence at the Gardens Mall in Palm Beach Gardens on Wednesday afternoon.

A source with WPTV anchor Michael Williams said possibly two people were shot and one person was in custody.

A person who was inside the mall told WPTV reporter Matt Sczesny she heard five to 10 shots fired.

However, police have not officially confirmed these details.

WPTV has crews headed to the scene.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.