2 men convicted of firearms offenses after Valentine's Day shooting at Gardens Mall

MIAMI — Two men who created a panic at the Gardens Mall that caused a massive response from multiple law enforcement agencies on Valentine's Day have pleaded guilty to federal charges.

The shooting on Feb. 14 sent shoppers fleeing for their safety and prompted an early closure of the mall.

Devon Graham, 29, of Riviera Beach, who police identified as the shooter, and Kamarcio Mitchell, 29, of West Palm Beach were arrested following the incident.

The DOJ said Mitchell pleaded guilty Thursday to possession of a firearm and ammunition as a convicted felon and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl.

On Aug. 1, prosecutors said Graham pleaded guilty to possession of ammunition by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon, possession with the intent to distribute a controlled substance containing fentanyl and cocaine and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

Investigators said Mitchell was on the second level of The Gardens Mall near a retail store on Feb 14. Mitchell followed Graham onto the escalator and was manipulating an object under his shirt. Mitchell was then fired upon by Graham and shot.

Police said Mitchell fled the mall to the parking lot, leaving a trail of blood.

Investigators found a loaded firearm that had been disassembled was found in the parking lot by police, near the blood trail.

Mitchell was later treated for his injury at a local hospital. Prosecutors said upon his later arrest on a federal warrant, authorities discovered Mitchell in possession of a distribution quantity of fentanyl after he unsuccessfully tried to toss the drugs.

The DOJ said two firearms were recovered from the vehicle Graham traveled into the mall, along with a bag containing 35 capsules with a mixture containing fentanyl and a pill bottle with approximately 16 grams of cocaine.

The recovered firearms had previously traveled in interstate commerce, prosecutors said.

Mitchell's sentencing hearing is scheduled for Nov. 21 before U.S. District Judge Aileen M. Cannon in Fort Pierce. He faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years to a maximum sentence of life in prison.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for Graham on Oct. 29 before Cannon. Graham faces a mandatory minimum sentence of five years to a maximum sentence of life in prison.

