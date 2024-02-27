Man wounded in Gardens Mall shooting indicted on federal firearms charge

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A man who was wounded in a shooting at the Gardens Mall earlier this month has been indicted on a federal firearms charge.

Kemarcio Mitchell, 28, of West Palm Beach, is charged with unlawfully possessing a firearm and ammunition as a convicted felon, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Florida.

During a news conference last week, Palm Beach Gardens Police Chief Clint Shannon said Mitchell was injured in the Valentine's Day shooting at the mall.

Mitchell arrived at St. Mary's Medical Center about two hours later with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. He was treated and released.

According to the federal criminal complaint, Mitchell fled the mall after being shot, leaving a trail of blood in the parking lot. A loaded gun that had been disassembled was found by police in the parking lot near the blood trail.

A view from Chopper 5 shows police markers being placed in the parking lot of the Gardens Mall, Feb. 14, 2024, in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

Mitchell, who federal prosecutors consider an armed career criminal, was arrested two days after the shooting.

He faces a minimum prison sentence of 15 years if convicted.

Police identified Devon Graham, 28, of Riviera Beach, as the shooter. He was arrested Feb. 20 after a police pursuit that ended on Interstate 95 near Woolbright Road in Boynton Beach.