Palm Beach Gardens police to hold 2:30 p.m. news conference on Gardens Mall shooting

Nearly a week after a shooting at the Gardens Mall, which injured at least one person, the Palm Beach Gardens police announced they will hold a news conference Tuesday afternoon.

Police said in a statement they will hold a briefing at 2:30 p.m. at the Palm Beach Gardens Municipal Complex – Veteran's Plaza located at 10500 N. Military Trail.

Chief Clinton Shannon is expected to provide updates on the investigation into the shooting, which took place Wednesday afternoon and prompted a massive response from multiple law enforcement agencies.

Police said last week they were looking for two persons of interest in the shooting but said it was "not a random act" and "not an active shooter."

This will be the first time that police have held a news conference on the incident, which occurred six days ago.

WPTV investigative reporter Dave Bohman looked into the apparent slow release of critical information to warn and reassure people following the shooting.

