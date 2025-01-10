Palm Beach Gardens moves forward with $40 million ice rink proposal

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — The city of Palm Beach Gardens is moving forward with the $40 million proposal to build an ice rink facility.

After hours of public comment and discussions on Thursday, the council unanimously voted in favor to approve the project.

The new facility will replace a skate park along Plant Drive. The project would take up to 123,000 square feet and will include two full-sized ice rinks, a restaurant, store, and training space.

Non-profit the Palm Beach North Athletic Foundation is leading the project.

Many entered the building with hockey jerseys, as it’s a facility that many are eager for.

“Ice rink can appeal to all ages, Palm Beach Gardens families, sports enthusiasts and those looking for unique experiences,” shared resident Jasmine Taylor.

Some say the project will bring money to the city and provide job opportunities.

“Children and adults from all walks will have the opportunity to utilize this magnificent facility year-round,” shared Martin Delatorre. “I strongly support this project and all the good it can bring the city and its residents.”

However, not everyone at the meeting was on board, as some in the crowd wore teal T-shirts that read "Save Gardens Skate Park."

“This is where we live. It is our park that we use," stated Sarah Browning. “Our park that will be demolished for an ice rink for sports that are out of the means for many of the people that live here.”

Several people shared their concerns about increased traffic around the area, the amount of green space being removed, and losing the skate park.

“We’re not here to fight against an ice rink. We are here to save a park. Once spaces like Plant Drive Park are destroyed and replaced with paid infrastructure and large buildings, it is merely impossible to ever get back to open access," shared Heather Deitchman.

Many are now asking for a skate park in the city as the project will replace the one on Plant Drive.

City council wants to explore how traffic will be mitigated during construction of the facility, special events, and peak school times.

Councilmember Marcie Tinsley did not vote, due to conflict of interest. Tinsley stated her husband is with WGI, an engineering consultant in Palm Beach County, which is working along with the project.