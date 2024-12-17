'A LITTLE UNFAIR': Palm Beach Gardens residents concerned over ice rink project

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — On Monday evening, the Palm Beach North Athletic Foundation (PBNAF), a group leading the $40 million development Palm Beach Gardens which includes two ice rinks, addressed traffic concerns in an online meeting.

The proposed facility would take up over 123,000 square feet and will have two ice rinks, a restaurant, a retail store and training space.

PBNAF The $40 million project would include two ice rinks, a restaurant, retail store and training space.







Several residents say there is already bumper-to-bumper traffic on Plant Drive Park.

“It’s not a business neighborhood," stated Heather Deitchman. "It’s surrounded by parks, it's surrounded by parks and schools.”

Members of PBNAF say they are looking to add a turn lane on Holly Drive and Plant Drive, and also add traffic signage. But nearby neighbors are still skeptical.

“I don’t know that that’s going to do much other than," Deitchman said. "Get the traffic into the parking lot but it’s still not going to help the standard traffic that’s on the roads during the day."

The group assured a traffic study was completed over the summer.

“I thought that it was a little unfair because it was done off-season and not with school in session," shared Vicki Camen.

While several questions were answered during the meeting, some neighbors say this transparency should have come earlier.

“But where was this kind of information discussion prior to all of these approvals coming?” questioned Deitchman.

The project is set to go before the city council on Jan. 9. Some neighbors simply want the project relocated and want more open green space in the facility.

“I love hockey, and I just wish it was in another place," stated Camen. “I really don’t think it belongs at a park.”

The facility is expected to have a staffing of 65 members, provide resident discounts, and look into police presence for weekend events.