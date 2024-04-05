New ice skating facility coming to Palm Beach Gardens

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — A new ice skating facility is coming to Palm Beach Gardens.

The $40 million project will include two National Hockey League size rinks, a full-service restaurant and sports bar, retail store, training space, academy space and a medical space, the Palm Beach North Athletic Foundation said in a news release Friday.

The rinks will be utilized for youth hockey, figure skating, public skating, adult leagues, curling and sled hockey, the foundation said.

According to the non-profit organization, Larry Robbins and NHL legend Wayne Gretzky will lend support to the project to expand ice sports in Palm Beach County.

PBNAF founder and president Michael Winter is leading the project in partnership with the city of Palm Beach Gardens. The city voted in favor of the project and a 40-year lease agreement during a council meeting on Thursday.

In addition to the ice hockey rinks, the foundation said it plans to develop a world-class, indoor ice skating facility for people of all ages and abilities.

The new state-of-the-art ice skating facility will be located at Plant Drive Park and is anticipated to open in the summer of 2026.