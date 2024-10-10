Watch Now
WeatherWeather News

Actions

PHOTOS: Tornado damage from Hurricane Milton in Palm Beach County, Treasure Coast

home near Northlake 1.56.45 AM.png
WPTV viewer
Home with dumpster on roof and crushed car near Northlake Boulevard in Palm Beach County.
home near Northlake 1.56.45 AM.png
Posted
and last updated

Tornadoes from Hurricane Milton's feeder bands wreaked havoc across Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast as the powerful storm approached our viewing area Wednesday morning.

The tornadic activity continued into the evening, leading to multiple fatalities in St. Lucie County, destroying homes and leaving behind unimaginable devastation across five counties.

Tornado damage at Spanish Lakes Country Club, a senior community off Spanish Lakes Boulevard near Fort Pierce, on Oct. 9, 2024 (1).jpg

Weather News

Tornado outbreak destroys homes, claims lives in St. Lucie County

Aja Dorsainvil
home near Northlake 1.56.45 AM.png

Weather News

Tornado damage from Hurricane Milton in Palm Beach County

Aja Dorsainvil
Flipped cars and damaged homes in Indian river estates Courtesy bunky carr .png

Weather News

Widespread damage from tornado in Indian River County

Aja Dorsainvil
Rocky point Stuart house damage Port Salerno.png

Weather News

Tornadoes leave behind devastation in Martin County

Aja Dorsainvil
Screenshot 2024-10-10 at 3.10.36 AM.png

Weather News

Tornado in Okeechobee County injures 2, damages homes and farms

Aja Dorsainvil

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Center | Hurricane Guide

Related Stories

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters Sponsored By: Manatee Lagoon

About WPTV NewsChannel 5

Join WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters team

Jonathan Diego

Hurricane

Hurricanes Frances and Jeanne: 20 Years Later
JAMES_SURF_FORECAST_webgraphic.png

Surfing Blog

Surf Forecast: Eyes on Milton

James Wieland