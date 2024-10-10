PHOTOS: Tornado damage from Hurricane Milton in Palm Beach County, Treasure Coast

Tornadoes from Hurricane Milton's feeder bands wreaked havoc across Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast as the powerful storm approached our viewing area Wednesday morning.

The tornadic activity continued into the evening, leading to multiple fatalities in St. Lucie County, destroying homes and leaving behind unimaginable devastation across five counties.

