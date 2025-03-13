WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A fundraiser will be held at a local bar in West Palm Beach Thursday night to gather funds for Leelamma Lal, a Palms West Hospital nurse who was violently attacked by a patient last month.

The event, hosted by Rack N Balls Pub and Ink Link Tatoo & Piercing starting at 7 p.m., will be donating all funds to Leela and her family every Thursday through March. There will be a candlelight vigil, some fundraising activities and a 10% discount on all checks.

When Jean Rainsburg, Kris Walker and Krystin Weiss heard about what happened to nurse Leela at Palms West Hospital they went to the support event nursing advocates held in the days following the attack. The scene they saw there broke their hearts and inspired them to act.

West Palm Beach bar holding fundraisers for Palms West Hospital nurse attacked last month

“The way they came together immediately was overwhelming,” Rainsburg said. “It was, and now what that was something to watch and just take that and run with it.”

Rainsburg and his team run the businesses, and this is not the first time they’ve raised money for charity. A few months ago, they formed an official 501(c)3, called Bikers for Wounded Warriors, a charity made by bikers for everyone— no matter how many wheels.

The candlelight vigil will be held at 8 p.m.

"We're just going to help to raise as much money as we can for Leela and her family, our hearts and prayers are with them,” Weiss said.

Anyone in the medical field can get some discounted designs in the tattoo shop inspired by Leela.

“It's amazing to be part of and so really amazing to see firsthand what can actually be done when you just get some people together,” Rainsburg said.

If you can’t attend and still want to donate, visit this link for the charity website.

READ MORE OF WPTV'S COVERAGE OF THE CASE:

WPTV Investigates Inspection report of hospital released after nurse attack Jamie Ostroff

WPTV Investigates This hospital is adding workspace for law enforcement Jamie Ostroff

WPTV Investigates Attorney of injured nurse petitions hospital for evidence Kate Hussey

Loxahatchee Acreage Nurse attack suspect will remain jailed Kayla McDermott

Loxahatchee Acreage Frantic 911 calls describe moments nurse was brutally attacked Zitlali Solache

Loxahatchee Acreage Nurse advocates push for harsher penalties for assaulting health care workers Michael Hoffman

WPTV Investigates New details emerge on how Palms West nurse attack suspect ended up at hospital Jamie Ostroff

WPTV Investigates Who was watching patient before nurse attacked? Jamie Ostroff

Loxahatchee Acreage Nurse attack suspect had displayed 'unusual behavior,' attorneys say Scott Sutton

Loxahatchee Acreage 'Essentially every bone' broken in nurse's face, affidavit says Scott Sutton

Loxahatchee Acreage Local nurse attacked by patient, suffers critical injuries Scott Sutton

READ THE FULL REPORT BELOW:



