Watch Now
NewsPalm Beach CountyRegion C Palm Beach CountyWest Palm Beach

Actions

West Palm Beach bar holding fundraisers for Palms West Hospital nurse attacked last month

The event, hosted by Rack N Balls Pub and Ink Link Tatoo & Piercing starting at 7 p.m., will be donating all funds to Leela and her family every Thursday through March
Gathering for Palms West nurse
WPTV
Gathering for Palms West nurse
Posted
and last updated

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A fundraiser will be held at a local bar in West Palm Beach Thursday night to gather funds for Leelamma Lal, a Palms West Hospital nurse who was violently attacked by a patient last month.

The event, hosted by Rack N Balls Pub and Ink Link Tatoo & Piercing starting at 7 p.m., will be donating all funds to Leela and her family every Thursday through March. There will be a candlelight vigil, some fundraising activities and a 10% discount on all checks.

When Jean Rainsburg, Kris Walker and Krystin Weiss heard about what happened to nurse Leela at Palms West Hospital they went to the support event nursing advocates held in the days following the attack. The scene they saw there broke their hearts and inspired them to act.

West Palm Beach bar holding fundraisers for Palms West Hospital nurse attacked last month

“The way they came together immediately was overwhelming,” Rainsburg said. “It was, and now what that was something to watch and just take that and run with it.”

Rainsburg and his team run the businesses, and this is not the first time they’ve raised money for charity. A few months ago, they formed an official 501(c)3, called Bikers for Wounded Warriors, a charity made by bikers for everyone— no matter how many wheels.

The candlelight vigil will be held at 8 p.m.

"We're just going to help to raise as much money as we can for Leela and her family, our hearts and prayers are with them,” Weiss said.

Anyone in the medical field can get some discounted designs in the tattoo shop inspired by Leela.

“It's amazing to be part of and so really amazing to see firsthand what can actually be done when you just get some people together,” Rainsburg said.

If you can’t attend and still want to donate, visit this link for the charity website.

READ MORE OF WPTV'S COVERAGE OF THE CASE:

HCA Florida Palms West Hospital (file)

WPTV Investigates

Inspection report of hospital released after nurse attack

Jamie Ostroff
HCA Florida Palms West Hospital (file)

WPTV Investigates

This hospital is adding workspace for law enforcement

Jamie Ostroff
Leelamma Lal, nurse attacked at HCA Florida Palms West Hospital

WPTV Investigates

Attorney of injured nurse petitions hospital for evidence

Kate Hussey
Stephen Scantlebury appears in a Palm Beach County courtroom on Feb. 27, 2025.

Loxahatchee Acreage

Nurse attack suspect will remain jailed

Kayla McDermott
HCA Palms West 911 call

Loxahatchee Acreage

Frantic 911 calls describe moments nurse was brutally attacked

Zitlali Solache
Leelamma Lal, nurse attacked at Palm West

Loxahatchee Acreage

Nurse advocates push for harsher penalties for assaulting health care workers

Michael Hoffman
HCA Florida Palms West Hospital (file)

WPTV Investigates

New details emerge on how Palms West nurse attack suspect ended up at hospital

Jamie Ostroff
Steve Scantlebury was spotted running down Southern Boulevard after a nurse was attacked at HCA Florida Palms West Hospital on Feb. 18, 2025.

WPTV Investigates

Who was watching patient before nurse attacked?

Jamie Ostroff
Steve Scantlebury was spotted running down Southern Boulevard after a nurse was attacked at HCA Florida Palms West Hospital on Feb. 18, 2025.

Loxahatchee Acreage

Nurse attack suspect had displayed 'unusual behavior,' attorneys say

Scott Sutton
Stephen Scantlebury faces a charge of attempted second-degree murder after a nurse was attacked Feb. 18, 2025, at HCA Florida Palms West Hospital.

Loxahatchee Acreage

'Essentially every bone' broken in nurse's face, affidavit says

Scott Sutton
HCA Florida Palms West Hospital, Feb. 18, 2025

Loxahatchee Acreage

Local nurse attacked by patient, suffers critical injuries

Scott Sutton

READ THE FULL REPORT BELOW:


Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

At WPTV, It Starts with Listening