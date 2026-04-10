Empty lots to luxury living: Multimillion-dollar condos coming to West Palm Beach's growing Nora District

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Nora District in West Palm Beach is moving into its third phase of development, bringing luxury living to the area with an 11-story condominium building called Nora House.

Phase one of the district is currently open, and phase two, which includes a hotel, is under construction. Phase three will transform an empty lot across from the hotel into residential space.

WATCH BELOW: Multimillion-dollar condos being built in Nora District

Multimillion-dollar condos coming to Nora district of West Palm Beach

WPTV reporter Kayla McDermott was told there will be 117 condos ranging from two to four bedrooms. Residents will have access to two pools, a fitness center, a spa, a bowling alley, a golf simulator, and two pickleball courts.

"It's really something that West Palm has been waiting for," Chris Scott, the director of sales on the project, said.

He also showed WPTV a model of what one of the units would look like, which is available to view inside 955 N Railroad Ave, for the public to drop by and see.

"Here you can really live above it all," Scott said. "We're on the second floor here. Please feel free to come up ... this would be a very good representation of what your kitchen would look like, flooring, bathrooms, light fixtures, plumbing fixtures."

When McDermott showed community members renderings of the next addition to the district, they shared their reactions.

"I love it," Lauren Jagernauth said.

"Wow, that's beautiful," Sharleen Rum said in awe.

"Those are, of course, very beautiful," Jimmy K said, but also voiced his concern, saying, "I'm hoping it's affordable for everyone. ... I highly doubt it is!"

When McDermott asked Rum to guess the price, she estimated the condos would cost $800,000, which is hundreds of thousands off.

"Condos start in the high one millions, and go up to about $5 million, $6 million," Scott said. "We're in the double digits on reservations."

During a Downtown Action Committee meeting discussing future plans, developers for more housing nearby said a 350-unit building is coming as an additional portion of phase 3. The project will include apartments and 52 units of workforce housing to create a mixed-income project.

"Implementing things like that is important," Jimmy K said.

It is still going to be a while before anyone officially calls The Nora District home, since groundbreaking is expected next year, with completion not expected until 2029.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Read more of our coverage of the Nora District:

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