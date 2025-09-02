Nora District in West Palm Beach launches soft opening

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Many of you have started checking out the Nora District in West Palm Beach as businesses have officially started to open.

WPTV went to the 800 block of North Railroad Avenue and saw there was still some construction.

Representatives with Nora told WPTV the district is in a soft opening phase with several tenants opening throughout this year. Solidcore and Sunday Motor Co. opened last week. IGK Hair Salon, Zen Hippo and Celis opened this week and H&H and a few others are opening this month.

West Palm Beach resident Sheila Becker took a pilates class at Solidcore on Labor Day.

“I took a Solidcore class, the 10 o'clock class, it was amazing,” she said. “Obviously, West Palm is blowing up and getting so busy. I'm just five minutes away, it's beautiful, I think there's a lot of good things coming.”

Developers said the $1billion project is the largest planned redevelopment in West Palm Beach since City Place opened in 2000.

The Nora District plans to host a grand opening some time next year, once the Nora hotel in the area is completed.

