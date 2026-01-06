Nora District reaches occupancy milestone as major development phases take shape

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Nora District is gearing up for some major projects as its retail and restaurant phase is already operational, with Nora officials reporting 71% of available space leased.

They expect full occupancy of all 163,000 square feet by the second quarter of this year.

Nora District hits 71% occupancy milestone

"Come check it out there's so many different things. There's, like, something for everyone. You will love it!" said Juliana Lima and Carson Quinn, who work next door to the Nora District.

The two say they get lunch and coffee at Nora daily.

Nora is named after North Railroad Avenue and located just north of 7th Street, transforming a previously dated warehouse area.

"I like the mix of old and new, I like that they fixed these old buildings, look at the quality," said Mikkel Herman, who drove down from Jupiter to explore the development.

"It's incredible, I've been to H&H, I'm interested to go to the taqueria. I could easily see myself living close enough to be able to walk into places like this," Herman said. "It's something that I haven't seen in Palm Beach before."

West Palm Beach SNEAK PEAK: NORA District to begin phased opening in September Joel Lopez

The shops and restaurants represent just phase one of the ambitious project.

Phase II includes the Nora Hotel, which is expected to be complete in October or November, marking the next major milestone in what officials call the biggest redevelopment in the area since CityPlace opened.

Future phases will bring nearly 750 residential units to rent or own, including affordable and workforce housing options, plus office space to the area surrounding the Nora Hotel.

Nora District

Phase III: Nora Multifamily

It's scheduled for groundbreaking in the second quarter of 2026, will feature a 12-story building with 350 rental units. Of those, 52 units are designated as affordable housing. The phase also includes 17,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space and is estimated for completion in 2029.

Phase IV: Nora Residential/Office

It remains in planning stages and will include 277 residential units, with 47 designated as affordable housing, plus 74,000 square feet of office space and 28,500 square feet of residential space. Groundbreaking is estimated for mid-2027 with completion expected in late 2029.

Phase V: Nora Condo

It will bring 117 for-sale residential units and 18,900 square feet of commercial space. Sales are expected to launch in late 2026, with groundbreaking in late 2027 and completion in late 2029.

Nora District

Lima and Quinn say they're considering applying for one of the new apartments.

"I think it's super cool it used to be literally nothing, it was not even a full road. So seeing it all put together, the construction took a while but it's so cool to see everything come to fruition and yeah we visit these places all the time and get coffee it's awesome," Quinn said.

When completed, the Nora District is expected to generate over $86 million in incremental tax revenue over the next 10 years.

"It's been pretty insane to see everything just come together," Lima said.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."

