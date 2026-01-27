Town hall on controversial proposed data center Project Tango scheduled for February

ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. — A town hall meeting for residents to voice concerns about a controversial proposed data center in Palm Beach County has been rescheduled for next month.

Palm Beach County Mayor Sara Baxter announced on Instagram the meeting is now set for Wednesday, Feb. 25 at 6 p.m. in Royal Palm Beach. The forum will give residents an opportunity to share feedback on Project Tango, the proposed data center project that would be located in District 6.

The meeting will be held at 151 Civic Center Way in the Village of Royal Palm Beach Grand Ballroom at the Cultural Center. Residents can share comments, ask questions and provide public input on record.

Project Tango is a proposed 2 million square foot data center that would be located just steps from an elementary school and the Arden community. Residents of Arden, and a growing number of communities, have been voicing concerns about the facility's proximity to their neighborhoods.

The meeting comes weeks after WPTV reported on a Florida lawmaker's visit to the site of the controversial proposed data center.

To RSVP for the meeting, click here.

