Palm Beach County commissioners postpone vote on Acreage data center

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Palm Beach County commissioners voted unanimously Wednesday morning to postpone a vote on a data center in The Acreage.

WPTV's Joel Lopez said it was a packed house filled with residents opposed to the data center, and 56 people signed up to speak at today’s meeting.

Concerns mount ahead of Palm Beach County vote on proposed Acreage data center

As WPTV previously reported, the proposal, titled Project Tango, would convert more than 200 acres into what developers describe as a "modern hyperscale AI facility" spanning 1.8 million square feet, along with 1.9 million square feet of warehouse space.

However, the proposed data center has drawn concerns from residents who worry about noise and environmental impacts.

Community member Ben Brown shared his concerns with WPTV's Michael Hoffman on Tuesday: “First and foremost, I say the health and safety concerns of what a facility like this would do or could do to our community,” he said. “The noise aspect as well, particularly with the new Saddle Trail Elementary School that we have and our community.”

The county is requiring a noise study, but residents want environmental impact studies as well.

The vote was postponed until April 23, 2026, when the commission will again take up the proposal.