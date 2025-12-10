Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
4  WX Alerts
NewsPalm Beach CountyRegion C Palm Beach CountyLoxahatchee Acreage

Actions

Palm Beach County commissioners postpone vote on Acreage data center

Vote was delayed until April 23, 2026
Residents oppose data center
WPTV
Residents at a Palm Beach County commission meeting on Dec. 10, 2025.
Residents oppose data center
Posted
and last updated

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Palm Beach County commissioners voted unanimously Wednesday morning to postpone a vote on a data center in The Acreage.

WPTV's Joel Lopez said it was a packed house filled with residents opposed to the data center, and 56 people signed up to speak at today’s meeting.

WATCH: Residents share concerns about data center

Concerns mount ahead of Palm Beach County vote on proposed Acreage data center

As WPTV previously reported, the proposal, titled Project Tango, would convert more than 200 acres into what developers describe as a "modern hyperscale AI facility" spanning 1.8 million square feet, along with 1.9 million square feet of warehouse space.

However, the proposed data center has drawn concerns from residents who worry about noise and environmental impacts.

Community member Ben Brown shared his concerns with WPTV's Michael Hoffman on Tuesday: “First and foremost, I say the health and safety concerns of what a facility like this would do or could do to our community,” he said. “The noise aspect as well, particularly with the new Saddle Trail Elementary School that we have and our community.”

The county is requiring a noise study, but residents want environmental impact studies as well.

The vote was postponed until April 23, 2026, when the commission will again take up the proposal.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

At WPTV, It Starts with Listening