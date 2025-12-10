PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Dozens of residents are expected to pack the building on Wednesday morning for a Palm Beach County Commission meeting that could shape the future of a massive, proposed data center project in The Acreage.

WPTV’s Michael Hoffman, who has been following the issue for weeks, sat down with community members and county leaders ahead of the vote.

Concerns mount ahead of Palm Beach County vote on proposed Acreage data center

Just before Hoffman’s interview with community member Ben Brown, word came that the commission meeting would include public comment — something nearby residents had been anxiously awaiting.

“It’s outstanding — we’re very excited,” Brown said. “There was some angst in our community of Arden that we were not going to have an opportunity to speak, voice our concerns and ask our questions.”

Brown says he and as many as 150 neighbors plan to attend, voicing serious objections to the proposal.

The project calls for a 1.8-million-square-foot “modern hyperscale AI facility” along with 1.9 million square feet of warehouse space.

Brown told Hoffman that residents fear the impact such a large-scale facility could have on daily life.

“First and foremost, I say the health and safety concerns of what a facility like this would do or could do to our community,” he said. “The noise aspect as well, particularly with the new Saddle Trail Elementary School that we have and our community.”

Other worries include environmental impacts, water and power use, and emergency access. Arden does not have a nearby fire station, and if Southern Boulevard were blocked during an emergency, Brown says residents could be in danger.

“We could be stuck in a toxic cloud and not able to escape, and also not have anyone coming to rescue us, because they can't get there,” he said.

Brown and neighbors have even created shirts to wear at the meeting, highlighting their frustration and demanding accountability.

Residents have also questioned the visibility of their county commissioner — concerns Hoffman took directly to Palm Beach County Mayor and District Commissioner Sara Baxter.

In her first television interview about the data center, Baxter explained that the development is not new. The project dates back nearly a decade, but the upcoming vote is about shifting the ratio — more data center space and less warehouse space — in an attempt to reduce traffic.

“That was a big concern by the residents,” Baxter said. “It’ll be 1,500 fewer daily trips. They are a closed-loop system for their water supply… A lot of the concerns regarding that are being addressed. We are requiring them to do a sound study to prove the noise impact — that it shouldn't be a huge issue.”

Baxter emphasized that commissioners have not made up their minds.

“At the end of the day, I expect to vote with what my residents want,” she said. “I want them to know I’m here to listen to what they have to say. I just want to make sure that they are speaking to the correct information.”

The Palm Beach County Commission meeting begins on Wednesday at 9:30 a.m.

WPTV will be there, continuing the in-depth coverage and bringing you full updates on-air and online.

