Florida lawmaker visits site of controversial proposed AI data center in Palm Beach County

For weeks, WPTV’s Michael Hoffman has been tracking Project Tango — a proposed AI data center just steps from an elementary school and the Arden community.

Now, lawmakers are getting involved. Tonight, an exclusive interview with Rep. Meg Weinberger, who toured the site herself.

For weeks, residents of Arden and a growing number of communities have been voicing concerns about putting a 2 million square foot AI data center right next to their community.

We’ve been hearing their concerns — and now — those concerns are being heard as far away as Tallahassee.

“I would be feeling the same way that they would,” said Rep Weinburger.

That’s why Meg Weinberger tells WPTV’s Michael Hoffman, she had to see it for herself, walking the property with residents and hearing their concerns firsthand.

“I’m looking forward to working with the governor's office and also, I did call, you know, I put a call into Maha even, just to learn what they have and what their thoughts are,” said Rep Weinburger. “Obviously, we need data centers, so there, there's a place for everything. I just don't necessarily think it would be in someone's backyard. And, you know, I'm glad that they're speaking up.”

Weinberger says that because this is cutting-edge technology, she and other lawmakers need to do their homework before any action can be taken.

“Griffiths has a bill out,” she said. “I have not read the bill. I did speak with him briefly today. I know he's been doing a lot of research as well, so I will be reading that tonight. We all use data, and we all, you know, or, you know, AI, and so I think that we just have to be, you know, think, be thoughtful where we're putting these centers.”

As Weinberger and other lawmakers begin to dig into the data center, Palm Beach County Mayor Sara Baxter announced a town hall to share their thoughts on the project. It will be held on January 28th in Royal Palm Beach.

