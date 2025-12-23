Arden residents plan formal appeal against proposed Project Tango data center

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — The proposed Project Tango data center in the Arden area is facing new opposition, as residents prepare to file a formal appeal that could temporarily halt the project’s approval process.

The massive data center has sparked controversy in recent months, with neighbors raising concerns about its size, potential impacts on surrounding communities, water usage, and long-term effects on the area.

Palm Beach County leaders have been moving the project through the approval process and recently rescheduled a key vote to advance the development until April. However, residents say their concerns have not been fully addressed.

WPTV reporter Michael Hoffman confirmed that Arden residents plan to submit a formal appeal within the next few days. Once the appeal is officially filed, the approval process for Project Tango will be frozen for 30 days while the challenge is reviewed.

Opposition to the project is also expanding beyond Arden. Residents in Wellington, Loxahatchee, and Royal Palm Beach are now preparing to voice concerns about the proposed data center, signaling a growing regional pushback.

At this time, it remains unclear how the appeal and increasing opposition could affect the project’s overall approval timeline.

WPTV will continue to follow this developing story and provide updates as soon as the appeal is filed and the next steps become clear.

