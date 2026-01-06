Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
City of Greenacres to launch school zone speed cameras starting Jan. 8

Those speeding 10mph over the posted limit will receive a $100 fine
GREENACRES, Fla. — Another city in Palm Beach County is following the trend of installing school zone speed cameras in efforts to protect students from reckless drivers while traveling to and from school.

On Jan. 8, the city of Greenacres is launching a total of 16 cameras throughout the Cholee Lake Elementary and Greenacres Elementary school zones.

During enforcement hours, which will be indicated by posted signage, drivers traveling 10mph over the posted speed limit will be issued a $100 fine.

School zone signs will be flashing when active. The cameras will not be turned on when school is not in session, including holidays.

Starting Thursday, there will be a 30-day warning period before violations are officially issued to drivers.

