More than 200 drivers ticketed in first week of Boca school zone speed cameras

BOCA RATON, Fla. — A week after new school zone speed cameras went live in Boca Raton, hundreds of drivers have already been caught speeding.

Police say 210 citations have been issued since the program took effect on October 16th, with most of them coming from J.C. Mitchell Elementary School.

Neighbors who live nearby the school said they’re already noticing safer driving.

“I think people are starting to become more aware,” said resident Jonathan Shair.

We first told you about the speed zone cameras back in July. Last week, parents weighed in on the cameras, and they’re already seeing safer driving.

Drivers going 10 miles over the speed limit in active school zones will be cited $100. For Shair, that lesson hit when he got a warning in the mail.

“Because of this [warning], I will make sure that I try to be more careful when I’m on that road for sure,” said Shair.

Thousands of drivers like Shair were given these warnings during the test period last month. He believes the system is working.

“I just hope that they’ll put in more cameras along all these schools so we can really make the city a safe place to live,” said Shair.

We learned where the revenue is distributed:

$60 stays with the city or county to help run the camera program and fund other public safety initiatives.

$20 goes to the General Revenue Fund.

$12 goes to the local school district for safety improvements, transportation, or security — funds that must also be shared with charter schools.

$5 supports the School Crossing Guard Recruitment and Retention Program.

$3 goes to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement for training.