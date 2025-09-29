West Palm Beach approves speed cameras in 21 school zones with $100 fines for speeding drivers

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — In a unanimous vote at Monday’s West Palm Beach City Commission meeting, commissioners approved the installation of speed enforcement cameras in these 21 school zones:

1. Bak Middle

2. Bear Lakes Middle

3. Belvedere Elementary

4. Conniston Middle

5. Dreyfoos School of the Arts

6. Egret Lakes Elementary

7. Ephesus Adventist Academy

8. Grassy Waters Elementary

9. The Greene School

10.Indian Ridge

11.Jaega Middle

12.Northboro Elementary

13.Northmoore Elementary

14.Palm Beach Day Academy

15.Palmetto Elementary

16.Palmview Elementary

17.Pleasant City Elementary

18.Rosarian Elementary

19.South Olive Elementary

20.St. Juliana Catholic School

21.Westward Elementary

Commissioners identified these 7 other schools as “requiring further traffic studies and potential roadway signage improvements” before it could meet statutory guidelines.

1. Forest Hill High

2. Oxbridge Academy

3. Palm Beach Lakes High

4. Turning Point Academy

5. Renaissance Charter School

6. Cardinal Newman High

7. St. Ann's Catholic School

With the vote, West Palm joins 11 other Florida municipalities with the installation of the cameras.

The new tech will catch drivers going 10-11 mph over the speed limit— and issue $100 tickets to violators via mail

This comes after changes in Florida law in 2023, which allow for cities to purchase and install these cameras and issue tickets to speeding drivers .

Stay with WPTV for additional details.