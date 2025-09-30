WELLINGTON, Fla. — Speed cameras are popping all across school zones in Palm Beach County.

In Wellington, the speed cameras went live a few weeks ago. The village tells WPTV's Christy Waite, the cameras are working and they have the data to show for it.

Village of Wellington cracking down on school zone speeding

During the last two weeks, more than 1,300 infractions were caught on camera. These infractions are not tickets yet, however, as there is a three step review approval process before any violations are issued.

The school zone cameras are located at 11 school zones throughout Wellington. They enforce speeding before, after, and throughout the entire school day.

The village also tells us that most of the infractions are happening during the school zone hours when the speed limit is 20 mph.

The data also shows the most problematic spots are: Emerald Cove with 211 drivers caught going 10 mph or more over the speed limit and Wellington High School, which had 128 infractions.

If drivers are caught doing 10 mph or more, they will be ticketed $100.