DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Several Delray Beach residents say they were surprised to receive warning letters last month notifying them they had been speeding through school zones — even though they believed they were driving outside of active school hours.

Those letters were part of a warning period under the city’s new school zone speed camera program. Beginning Jan. 12, drivers caught speeding will receive actual citations and face a $100 civil fine.

New Delray Beach speed cameras catch drivers off guard with enforcement schedule

The speed cameras are installed at nine schools across Delray Beach and operate under a new Florida law that allows local governments to use automated systems to enforce school zone speed limits.

Under the law and Delray Beach policy, school zone speed limits are enforced starting 30 minutes before school begins, throughout the entire school day, and for 30 minutes after dismissal — even when school zone lights are not flashing.

That distinction has caused confusion for some drivers, many of whom say they believed flashing lights were the signal that reduced speed limits were in effect.

“I think it’s great that we have the speed cameras here to slow people down,” said Adrienne Winston, a Delray Beach resident.

Winston said she supports the cameras but understands why some drivers may not fully understand how the rules work.

“I think that they’re a good thing to have and so if they’re causing people and reminding people to slow down, I feel good about it,” she said.

Residents living near Carver Middle School and Banyan Creek Elementary School — two of the nine schools equipped with cameras — said they were unaware of the enforcement details.

“First off I didn’t know there was cameras here,” said Gary Ford, who lives near one of the schools.

Ford said he believed school zone speed limits only applied when warning lights were flashing.

“I thought as long as it’s not flashing you could just drive the normal speed 35. I didn’t know you had to do 20 when it wasn’t flashing — 30 minutes before and 30 minutes after,” Ford said.

Delray Beach police say the enforcement schedule is based on posted signage and school schedules, not flashing lights alone.

Police say not every school zone has flashing lights, and even in zones where lights are present, enforcement remains in effect throughout the school day.

Under the program, cameras only issue violations when a vehicle is traveling more than 11 miles per hour above the posted school zone speed limit.

During December, drivers who exceeded that threshold received warning letters. Starting Jan. 12, drivers will receive $100 civil citations by mail.

Drivers who receive a citation will have 30 days to pay the fine or request a hearing.

Delray Beach police say the goal of the program is to slow drivers down and improve safety around schools — and they urge drivers to pay attention to posted school zone signs rather than relying solely on flashing lights.

