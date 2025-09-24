Speed cameras are now active in Boynton Beach school zones

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — Drivers are being asked to slow down in Boynton Beach school zones.

The Boynton Beach Police Department launched 18 speed cameras on Wednesday near seven schools across the area, including:



Forest Park Elementary

Crosspointe Elementary

Citrus Cove Elementary

Freedom Shores Elementary

Poinciana Elementary

Rolling Green Elementary

Imagine Chancellor Charter School

Cameras will be active 30 minutes before and after the school day. The cameras will not be turned on when school is not in session, including holidays .

Drivers who are caught going over 11 miles per hour will get a $100 citation in the mail. The fine is considered a civil traffic infraction and will not impact your insurance or add points to your license.

WPTV sorted through traffic data and found 54 out of 140, crashes by a school happened near Freedom Shores Elementary School from 2021 to 2023.

Rolling Green had 22 crashes over the last three years, which is the second most crashes at schools in Boynton Beach.

This extra layer of protection for students will also help fund public safety initiatives such as the crossing guard program, traffic message boards, safety and speed equipment.

More than 30 schools across Palm Beach County have installed new speed cameras.