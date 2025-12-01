Delray Beach school zone speed cameras begin 30-day warning period

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Automated speed cameras in Delray Beach school zones started issuing warnings today, marking the beginning of a 30-day grace period before citations are automatically issued to speeding drivers.

Warning period details

During the 30-day warning period, drivers caught speeding through school zones will receive warning notices instead of citations. After this grace period ends, the cameras will automatically issue citations to violators.

How the system works

The cameras operate during school hours, generally within 30 minutes before and after scheduled start and end times, and during the school session. A violation is recorded only when a vehicle exceeds the posted speed limit by more than 11 miles per hour.

Each notice includes the date, time, location, speed and photographic evidence of the violation.

Schools included in program

The enforcement program covers multiple schools including Carver Middle, Pine Grove Elementary, Trinity Delray, Plumosa School of the Arts, Village Academy, Banyan Creek Elementary, Mount Olive Christian, St. Vincent Ferrer and Daughter of Zion Junior Academy. Each school sets its own exact enforcement times.

Data security and oversight

Captured data including photos, license plate information, date, time, location and speed are encrypted, digitally signed and stored in a secure vault to protect the chain of custody. A City of Delray Beach police traffic infraction enforcement officer is the only person authorized to decide if a Notice of Violation is justified.

Future citation process

Once the warning period ends, drivers who receive citations will have 30 days to either pay the civil fine or request a hearing. Citations can be paid online at secure.speedviolation.com or by phone at 888-710-9431.

The program was authorized under House Bill 657 and is designed to improve safety for children and staff in school zones through deterrence and encouraging drivers to slow down in areas where students walk and cross streets.

