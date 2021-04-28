Toxic algae concerns mount as rainy season, warmer weather near

STUART, Fla. — Toxic algae concerns and the possibility of past water quality problems of previous summers are growing in Martin County and communities along Lake Okeechobee.

U.S. Rep. Brian Mast, R-Fla., spoke Wednesday morning about the current algae issues already hampering the Pahokee Marina.

Heath advisories have already been issued this month for the areas around both the St. Lucie and Port Mayaca locks.

The spring algae blooms are giving local leaders added concern with warmer weather and the rainy season only months away, which will only fuel the problem.

Multiple businesses on the Treasure Coast need clean water to successfully operate, and anxiety is growing that the algae problems could be similar to the summers of 2013 and 2016.

WPTV is speaking Wednesday with Harbor Branch Oceanographic Institute on the environmental impacts of the situation.

