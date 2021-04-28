Watch
'It's literally toxic:' U.S. Rep. Brian Mast tours Pahokee Marina after algae forms

U.S. Rep. Brian Mast, R-Fla., smiles during an April 28, 2021, tour of the Pahokee City Marina.
U.S. Rep. Brian Mast smiles during tour of Pahokee City Marina
Posted at 8:35 AM, Apr 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-28 09:01:55-04

PAHOKEE, Fla. — U.S. Rep. Brian Mast, R-Fla., toured the Pahokee City Marina as a toxic algae bloom has taken hold.

"It's poison, that's not hyperbolic," said Mast. "It's toxic. That's not hyperbolic."

Mast wants discharges of toxic algae into Florida's waters to be against the law.

"I will do everything I can," said Mast. "They will not poison my community."

Mast has introduced legislation that would prevent toxic water discharges by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

The Florida Oceanographic Society said the pictures of the greenish water "remind us of the nightmarish Toxic Summer of 2016 in our local waterways."

