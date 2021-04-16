Health advisory issued for Port Mayaca Lock after blue-green algae detected

PORT MAYACA, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health in Martin County issued a new health advisory Friday for the vicinity of the Port Mayaca Lock because of the presence of algae.

Recent samples taken by the Florida Department of Environmental Protection in the S308 canal found the presence of blue-green algae.

DOH recommends that residents and visitors avoid contact with algae.

WPTV, Jon Shainman Algae at the Port Mayaca Lock on April 13, 2021.

This advisory is in addition to a health advisory that was issued earlier this month for the St Lucie Lock and Phipps Park in Martin County.

Residents are reminded that exposure to toxic algae may cause gastrointestinal effects if swallowed and irritation or rash if touched or inhaled.

Experts say swimming in water with blue-green algae blooms may cause ear, eye and skin reactions, hay fever symptoms and diarrhea.

Health officials said children and pets are particularly vulnerable, so keeping them away from the water during an algae bloom is imperative.