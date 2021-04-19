Early algae blooms cause growing concern for Treasure Coast residents

STUART, Fla. — A rainy week is expected in South Florida, and that's making some advocates for clean water nervous.

Bright green algae blooms are already popping up in Lake Okeechobee and more rain elevates the risk for freshwater releases into the St. Lucie Estuary.

SPECIAL COVERAGE: Protecting Paradise

The sight of bright green, toxic algae blooms, fueled by freshwater, heat and nutrients from farmlands and fertilizers, is something that Treasure Coast residents have learned to dread.

Heath advisories were issued this month for the area around both the St. Lucie and Port Mayaca locks.

The algae is also showing up in the C-44 canal, according to Mike Connor, executive director of the Indian Riverkeeper.

"I hope we don't get a whole lot of rain from this week coming. We're supposed to get 3-5 inches locally north of the lake, which is not good," Connor said.

The Florida Department of Environmental Protection late last week tested and found algae blooms in the lake that were almost three times the health advisory limit.

"It makes me feel angry because I just feel like our state agencies have absolutely failed us, and it's just a shame," said Nicole Mader, director with River Kidz.

She has spent a decade with the group fighting for clean water.

"This river's in trouble, and we knew it back in 2011," Mader said.

But every time algae returns, it's a reminder of how much work there is still to do.

"They talked to politicians. They did protests. They did all kinds of river projects, and they really spoke out," Mader said.

The Army Corps is not currently releasing lake water into the St. Lucie Estuary but will continue to monitor lake levels.

U.S Rep. Brian Mast has tried to ban the Army Corps from releasing water into the river when blooms are present in the lake, saying in a statement "The Army Corps should take bold action needed to protect Floridians and stop government-sanctioned poisoning."

