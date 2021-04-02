Health advisory issued near St. Lucie Lock in Martin County due to algae

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — A health advisory was issued Friday for the vicinity of the St. Lucie Lock and Phipps Park after water samples showed the presence of blue-green algae.

The Florida Department of Health in Martin County initiated the advisory following water tests by the Florida Department of Environmental Protection.

The FDOH said the sampling was conducted in the area of the C44 S80 St. Lucie Lock, discovering low toxin levels.

Health officials recommend residents and visitors avoid contact with algae.

Experts say exposure to blue-green algae may cause gastrointestinal effects if swallowed and irritation or rash if touched or inhaled. Swimming in water with blue-green algae blooms may cause ear, eye and skin reactions, hay fever symptoms and diarrhea. Children and pets are particularly vulnerable.

