'They were very dedicated': Forensic artist memorializes fallen PBSO deputies

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Strangers from different parts of the country are coming together to honor the lives of three fallen Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office deputies.

A painting of Deputy Ignacio "Dan" Diaz, Deputy Ralph "Butch" Waller and Cpl. Luis Paez was created by forensic composite artist Jonny Castro.

Castro's life work is to create sketches of victims and suspects.

For the past eight years, Castro has also used his talents to capture the lives of fallen law enforcement, including those who he has never met.

"You can just tell they were very dedicated to what they do, they way they dressed, how sharp they looked in their uniforms," Castro said. "They took pride in being members of the elite motorcrew down there."

Castro said the painting will be hand delivered to PBSO and the families of each of the fallen deputies.

