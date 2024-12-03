'VERY HUMBLING': Fallen deputies make final pass through areas they patrolled

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Years of service by three fallen Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office deputies were honored with an escort through the communities they served.

A procession began early Tuesday morning as hundreds of law enforcement motorists led the way out of Palm West Funeral Home with thunderous roars of their engines.

"A procession like this definitely makes you stop and look," said Clayton Warren. "The last week it's been very humbling. We count on them every day."

WPTV Clayton Warren says the procession was a time to reflect and be thankful for the deputies' service to the community.

The procession went past his business along State Road 7, as it turned west on Southern Boulevard.

"It's definitely a time for the community to say thanks," said Warren. "I think this is one of the safest specific little parts of West Palm Beach that exists, thanks to them."

The incident occurred about 7.5 miles further west on Southern Boulevard from Tuesday's procession, after a car crashed into Deputy Ignacio "Dan" Diaz, Deputy Sheriff Ralph "Butch" Waller and Cpl. Luis Paez, while the motorists were parked on the side of the road.

WPTV Gertiude Charles says she watched the procession from her car along Southern Boulevard.

"I pray for them and send the family strength and courage," said Gertiude Charles, who watched the procession from her car along Southern Boulevard.

The procession continued onto Crestwood Boulevard and then Okeechobee Boulevard, back to State Road 7 into iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre.

People who knew, and didn't know, each other joined to say their final goodies.

"It's important, because we work in such a dangerous job that not everybody always understands how dangerous it is," said Brandon Bechler, a first responder in Palm Beach County.

WPTV Palm Beach County first responder Brandon Bechler says the procession for the fallen deputies emphasizes that tomorrow is not promised.

He rides a motorcycle in his personal time and watched the procession with his family.

"It's just nice for my family and my children to observe the dangers of this job," said Bechler. "So, they know that when we come home today, every day is cherished and we should appreciate each other as a family, because not every day is guaranteed to you."

He said he knew one of the victims and drove by the three deputies the morning the crash occurred.

"With the loss of their brothers, their sons, their uncles, I can only imagine the pain that they're going through" said Bechler.

The procession ended at iTHINK Financial Ampitheater where a memorial was held to honor the lives of the three men.

