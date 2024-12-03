Watch Now
NewsPalm Beach CountyRegion C Palm Beach County

Actions

'It gave me chills': Community reflects on tear-jerking procession for fallen deputies

WPTV's Kayla McDermott spoke with individuals who watched the procession from the substation
People bundled up and skipped work to pay their respects along the procession route that passed in front of the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office substation.
Posted
and last updated

ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. — People bundled up and skipped work to pay their respects along the procession route.

With tears in their eyes, bracing the cold, many came together Tuesday morning to watch the procession unfold for the three fallen Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office deputies.

The procession route passed right along Okeechobee Boulevard, where community members gathered in front of the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office substation.

As onlookers waited for the procession, they could hear the roar of the motorcycles before they could see them.

Kim Labarbera watched procession from substation.png
Kim Labarbera was among many who stood on the sidewalk and watched as hundreds of bikes and cruisers passed by.

“It gave me chills, just very sad,” said Kim Labarbera, who stood on the sidewalk holding her baby, as hundreds of bikes and cruisers passed by her.

The last cars to pass, were the three hearses carrying Deputy Ignacio "Dan" Diaz, Deputy Sheriff Ralph "Butch" Waller and Corporal Luis Paez.

A tough sight, one that stirred up strong emotions for Jay Dotson.

“They’re heroes every day, 24 hours a day,” Dotson said. "I like to see the brotherhood, and it was just great to see that.”

Jay Dotson watches procession from substation.png
Jay Dotson said the sight stirred up strong emotions for him but he loved the camaraderie.

As the procession went by, the community held American flags and one another.

Mark Pawlowski shared a brief but fond memory he has from when he met Waller.

“Getting pulled over by Butch was a whole different experience, because of how friendly he was," Pawlowski recalled. "He’s going to be missed.”

Mark Pawlowski watches procession from substation .png
Mark Pawlowski says this memorial was exactly what the deputies deserved.

He said the procession, which spanned 10 miles throughout Palm Beach County, was exactly the kind of memorial the deputies deserved.

“This is a tragedy the way all three of them passed, very unexpected," Pawlowski said. "They’re out there trying to make the community safer and they are the ones who have to suffer the consequence of that accident.”

MORE OF WPTV'S COVERAGE:

Memorial service for Cpl. Luis Paez, Deputy Sheriff Ralph 'Butch' Waller and Deputy Ignacio 'Dan' Diaz at South Florida Fairgrounds on Dec. 3, 2024.

Region C Palm Beach County

Memorial service honors 3 fallen Palm Beach Co. deputies

Scott Sutton

Region Martin County

'If you’re a cop, you’re my brother': MCSO honors fallen deputies

Tyler Hatfield
Cpl. Luis Paez, Deputy Ignacio Diaz, Deputy Sheriff Ralph Waller

Palm Beach County

How you can help families of fallen PBSO deputies

Kendall Hyde

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

At WPTV, It Starts with Listening