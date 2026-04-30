Driver charged with vehicular homicide in Southern Boulevard crash that killed 3 PBSO deputies

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — The State Attorney's Office has announced charges for the driver who hit and killed three Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office deputies on Southern Boulevard in November 2024.

State Attorney Alexcia Cox says driver Corrinne Blue, 32, was arrested and is being charged with three counts of vehicular homicide in the deaths of Corporal Luis Paez Jr., Deputy Ignacio “Dan” Diaz and Deputy Ralph “Butch” Waller.

VIDEO OF CRASH FROM NOVEMBER 2024

Chopper video of deputy-involved crash on Southern Boulevard near Loxahatchee

A Florida Highway Patrol investigation showed Blue was driving a Jeep Grand Cherokee in an unsafe manner on the morning of Nov. 21, 2024, and going above the posted 55 mph speed limit when she attempted to go around a slower vehicle and veered right, striking the three deputies on the side of the road in the 18000 block of Southern Blvd.

Paez and Waller were killed, and Diaz died days later.

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"These charges follow a thorough review of the evidence and mark an important step in the pursuit of justice for the families of Corporal Paez, Deputy Diaz, and Deputy Waller," Cox said in a statement. "These deputies were serving this community when their lives were tragically taken by a reckless driver."

The Traffic Homicide Unit of the State Attorney’s Office will prosecute the case.

Sheriff Ric Bradshaw provided the following statement on the arrest:

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office continues to grieve the profound loss of our three motor deputies who were tragically killed on November 21, 2024 and November 25, 2024, in a devastating crash caused by a Corrinne Blue. Their service, sacrifice, and unwavering commitment to protecting our community will never be forgotten.



Today’s announcement by the State Attorney’s Office and the Florida Highway Patrol that the driver has been charged with three counts of manslaughter marks an important step in the judicial process. While no legal outcome can ever replace the lives lost or ease the pain felt by their families, loved ones, and our agency, we remain committed to seeing this case through the justice system.



This tragedy serves as a solemn reminder of the very real and deadly consequences of distracted driving. We urge every driver to remain focused behind the wheel because one moment of inattention can change lives forever.



We continue to stand with the families of our fallen deputies and honor their legacy through our service each and every day.

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