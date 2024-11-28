Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office pauses to give thanks in the midst of mourning

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is pausing to give thanks while mourning fallen deputies on Thanksgiving.

"We honor those who are no longer with us, thanking them for their many years of dedicated service and all they did to protect and serve our community. We thank their families for sharing their loved ones with us, our community for the overwhelming support during these difficult times, and our leadership for allowing us the space to grieve," the agency said in a post on Facebook.

PBSO recently lost three deputies in crash last week on Southern Boulevard.

Deputy Ignacio "Dan" Diaz, Deputy Sheriff Ralph "Butch" Waller, and Corporal Luis Paez all lost their lives when a Jeep SUV struck them on Nov. 21, while they were stopped on the shoulder of the road, just west of Seminole Pratt Whitney Road.

Hundreds of law enforcement officers paid respects to the fallen deputies while communities came together with candlelit vigils and walks.

