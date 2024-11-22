Gov. Ron DeSantis directs flags be flown at half-staff in Palm Beach County to honor fallen deputies

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday ordered both U.S. and state of Florida flags to fly at half-staff in Palm Beach County in honor of the two deputies killed Thursday.

According to a statement from the governor's office, DeSantis directed the flags to be flown at half-staff at all local and state buildings, installations and grounds throughout Palm Beach County from sunrise to sunset now through Dec. 3.

Corporal Luis Paez and Deputy Sheriff Ralph Waller died along Southern Boulevard after they were hit by an SUV driven by a Pennsylvania woman.

WATCH BELOW: Sheriff Ric Bradshaw outlines how crash occurred

Sheriff Ric Bradshaw calls crash that killed 2 deputies, injured another 'horrific accident'

Paez began serving his community in 1988 as a Corrections Deputy before honorably serving as a motor deputy for more than 20 years.

Waller served with the Royal Palm Beach Police Department before starting at the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office in 2008.

"These brave officers who made the ultimate sacrifice will always be remembered for their courage and service," the governor's office said in a Friday statement.

A third deputy, Ignacio "Dan" Diaz, was also injured in the crash. He is in critical but stable condition and fighting for his life.

FHP Lt. Indiana Miranda told WPTV on Friday there are no criminal charges against the driver at this time, adding that she has been cooperative in their investigation.

READ MORE OF WPTV'S COVERAGE BELOW:

Region C Palm Beach County Will charges be filed in fatal deputy-involved crash? Here's what FHP told us Matt Papaycik

Region C Palm Beach County PBSO identifies deputies killed, injured in 'horrific accident' Matt Papaycik

Region C Palm Beach County EMOTIONAL: Hundreds of law enforcement officers pay respects to fallen deputies Matt Papaycik

Palm Beach County Reaction to deaths of Palm Beach Co. deputies Scott Sutton

Palm Beach County 'Devastated': Loved ones remember 2 deputies killed in Thursday's accident Zitlali Solache