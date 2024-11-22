Watch Now
NewsPalm Beach County

Actions

Gov. Ron DeSantis directs flags be flown at half-staff in Palm Beach County to honor fallen deputies

'These brave officers who made the ultimate sacrifice will always be remembered for their courage and service,' the governor's office says
According to the Sheriff's Office, the driver has minor injuries.
Corporal Luis Paez and Deputy Sheriff Ralph "Butch" Waller with the American flag at half-staff.
Posted
and last updated

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday ordered both U.S. and state of Florida flags to fly at half-staff in Palm Beach County in honor of the two deputies killed Thursday.

According to a statement from the governor's office, DeSantis directed the flags to be flown at half-staff at all local and state buildings, installations and grounds throughout Palm Beach County from sunrise to sunset now through Dec. 3.

Corporal Luis Paez and Deputy Sheriff Ralph Waller died along Southern Boulevard after they were hit by an SUV driven by a Pennsylvania woman.

WATCH BELOW: Sheriff Ric Bradshaw outlines how crash occurred

Sheriff Ric Bradshaw calls crash that killed 2 deputies, injured another 'horrific accident'

Paez began serving his community in 1988 as a Corrections Deputy before honorably serving as a motor deputy for more than 20 years.

Waller served with the Royal Palm Beach Police Department before starting at the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office in 2008.

"These brave officers who made the ultimate sacrifice will always be remembered for their courage and service," the governor's office said in a Friday statement.

A third deputy, Ignacio "Dan" Diaz, was also injured in the crash. He is in critical but stable condition and fighting for his life.

FHP Lt. Indiana Miranda told WPTV on Friday there are no criminal charges against the driver at this time, adding that she has been cooperative in their investigation.

READ MORE OF WPTV'S COVERAGE BELOW:

fhp investigation.jpg

Region C Palm Beach County

Will charges be filed in fatal deputy-involved crash? Here's what FHP told us

Matt Papaycik
Deputy Sheriff Ralph Waller (left), Corporal Luis Paez (middle), and Deputy Ignacio Diaz (right).jpg

Region C Palm Beach County

PBSO identifies deputies killed, injured in 'horrific accident'

Matt Papaycik
Screenshot 2024-11-21 at 2.43.20 PM.jpg

Region C Palm Beach County

EMOTIONAL: Hundreds of law enforcement officers pay respects to fallen deputies

Matt Papaycik
A Florida Highway Patrol trooper salutes during a procession held for two Palm Beach County deputies killed on Nov. 21, 2024.

Palm Beach County

Reaction to deaths of Palm Beach Co. deputies

Scott Sutton
paez_and_friends.jpg

Palm Beach County

'Devastated': Loved ones remember 2 deputies killed in Thursday's accident

Zitlali Solache

Region C Palm Beach County

'It's a shame': Drivers react to crash involving Palm Beach County deputies

Michael Hoffman

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

At WPTV, It Starts with Listening