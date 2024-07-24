WPTV is headed to Orlando to get answers about My Safe Florida Home program

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — I'm on the road Wednesday heading to Orlando to catch up with state officials and find out what's happening with the My Safe Florida Home Program.

The Fixing Problems for Floridians Fair is being held by Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis in Orlando all day Wednesday.

It is similar to the fair held a couple of months ago in West Palm Beach where the CFO, along with state Insurance Consumer Advocate Tasha Carter and representatives from Citizens Insurance and My Safe Florida Home, answered questions from people.

On July 1, the My Safe Florida Home program relaunched with online applications for home inspections and home hardening grants of up to $10,000, to make homes stronger against storms and possibly gain premium discounts.

The program had $200 million from state lawmakers and established new guidelines that prioritized seniors and low-income homeowners.

On July 15, it was announced that money for initial inspections, the first step to getting a grant, had run dry and new applications were closed.

There is still plenty of money for grant applications and final inspections for those who are already past the first step in the program.

However, the pause on new applications has potentially left thousands unable to get into the program as peak hurricane season approaches in late summer.

