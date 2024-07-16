Part of My Safe Florida Home program paused as funding runs out

One part of the My Safe Florida Home program has been put on pause after funding for initial home inspections has apparently run out.

The update is on the mysafeflhome.com website and reads: "With the popularity of the program, new funding for initial inspections has been exhausted. As a result, only the initial inspection applications process has been paused."

The program does still have remaining funds for home gardening grants and final inspections.

A spokesman for the Chief Financial Officer tells me anyone who got a new application for an initial inspection between July 1, when the program reopened, up to last Friday will have their applications processed.

Others still waiting to apply under the new age and income guidelines will apparently have to wait. Private home inspections outside the program are not acceptable.

This year the MSFH program restarted with $200 million in new funding after the program ran out of money last year under a crush of homeowners looking for the $10,000 grants for home hardening projects like impact windows.

The program had allocated $550,732 for 3,442 initial home inspections, with $184.9 million for grants and $3.5 million for final home inspections.

Homeowners still waiting on grants approved last year are now starting to receive their grants.

Here is a breakdown I received from the CFO’s office:



If you have a question or comment about homeowners insurance, email me at matt.sczesny@wptv.com.