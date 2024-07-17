'We really need that money' says homeowner with pending My Safe Florida Home application

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Turning a home storm-ready is a big task — especially for older Florida homes like James Nelson's.

"I have hurricane awnings all the way around then on the side of the house those are panels," Nelson said.

He said he paid for the repairs out of pocket thanks to a rainy day fund.

"What project are you considering doing at your house?" asked WPTV reporter Joel Lopez.

"Probably the roof next," Nelson replied.

He said he didn't apply for the My Safe Florida Home (MSFH) program and possibly can't now that a portion of their funds have run out.

WPTV reported Tuesday that the program ran through more than $500,000 allocated for 3,442 initial home inspections and has now put a pause on any new applications.

The inspections are the first part of applying for $10,000 grants for home hardening improvements like impact windows.

"It's really disappointing, especially for someone who's been waiting over a year like me," homeowner Jessica Pittman said.

She said she applied for the grant last year and was set for an inspection before she said funds ran out.

"Now I'm just curious to see if they're actually going to fund everyone that's been waiting for a year," Pittman said. "And the insurance companies are really raising everybody and I worry in a year I'll be raised again."

She said she applied for My Safe Florida Home again, but her application has been pending.

"We really need that money," Pittman said. "My husband is a veteran, so he's on a fixed income."

She said she has a 22-year-old roof with leaks.

"How important is it for you to get that money?" asked Lopez.

"It's really important," Pittman said. "It's hurricane season. I worry about keeping a leak-free roof over my kids' head."

She said her family has had to budget but thanks to the roofing company she works for, she was able to afford minor repairs. However, she worries about what will happen now that funds are running out again.

"A lot of people need this especially even if they don't have leaks or their roof isn't in bad condition," Pittman said. "The insurance companies are dropping people just because of the age of the roof."