WPTV hosting town hall in Port St. Lucie on Florida's insurance crisis on Sept. 17

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — For many months we've heard your stories about Florida's insurance crisis — the crushing costs of premium increases, canceled policies and the struggle to stay in your homes.
You turned to WPTV, and we've been determined every day to get you answers and solutions.
Now, we're inviting you to make your voice heard at a live town hall in Port St. Lucie on Tuesday, Sept. 17 at 7 p.m. hosted by WPTV's Matt Sczesny and Meghan McRoberts.
We'll be at Tradition Town Hall, located at 10799 South West Civic Lane, with a panel of lawmakers and experts in the insurance industry for an hour-long television event.
Attendees will be part of the audience that will be encouraged to ask questions to the panelists.
The panel will include:
- State Rep. Toby Overdorf, R-Palm City
- District 84 Democratic state Rep. candidate Andi Poli
- Home inspection expert Calvin Johnson
- Another panel member yet to be named
You can sign up to attend our live audience by filling out the form below:
If you can't be there in person, the town hall will be broadcast live at 7 p.m. on Sept. 17.
This will be the third special WPTV has hosted on this issue over the last year.
Matt Sczesny is determined every day to help you find solutions in Florida's coverage collapse. If you have a question or comment on homeowners insurance, you can reach out to him any time.
Read WPTV's latest "Coverage Collapse" stories below:
